Bryce Goodner and Jalen Hampton enter Transfer Portal

Virginia Tech’s attrition continues prior to May 1’s soft deadline for entry. 2020 RB signee Jalen Hampton and 2021 OL signee Bruce Goodner have submitted their entries.

Neither saw meaningful game action in Orange and Maroon. Each of them saw a tough path to playing time with classmates or younger players beating them out this past Fall, and little evidence in Spring that they’d be able to move past them on the depth chat.

By entering the Portal before May 1, they will each. Be immediately eligible to compete this season thanks to the NCAA’s one-time transfer exemption.

Their exits put Virginia Tech approximately three players below the roster maximum of 85 - pending any additional exits, ir incoming players via the Portal or deserving walk-one being placed on scholarship.