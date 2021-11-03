Brock Hoffman named a Wuerffel Trophy semifinalist

FORT WALTON BEACH, FLA. – Virginia Tech offensive lineman Brock Hoffman was among the 12 semifinalists for the 2021 Wuerffel Trophy announced Wednesday. Hoffman is the first Virginia Tech student-athlete to be named a semifinalist for the award. Hoffman is the ACC player on the list of 2021 semifinalists.

The Wuerffel Trophy, the premier award in college football for community service, is awarded to the FBS player that best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement. The award honors its namesake, Danny Wuerffel, who won the Heisman in 1996 as the quarterback for the Florida Gators.

“Once again, I'm amazed by the quality of the student athletes who impact and influence others in their communities,” Wuerffel said. “We are so excited for these young men who represent the best in serving others and inspiring others to follow their lead. Congratulations to the 2021 Wuerffel Trophy semifinalists.

Hoffman (6-3, 310) has started all eight contests for Tech in 2021 on the offensive line. The redshirt junior has helped the Tech enjoy a resurgence in its rushing game the past two weeks as Tech has accumulated 497 rushing yards. Hoffman helped the Hokies lead the ACC in rushing (240.1 ypg) in 2020 when he was an All-ACC first-team honoree of Eric Mac Lain and was an honorable mention pick on the official All-ACC squad.

During his time at Virginia Tech, Hoffman has made a positive impact in both the New River Valley, as well as his hometown in North Carolina. He has served as a mentor to students at Prices Fork Elementary School in Blacksburg as well as his former elementary school in his hometown. Hoffman serves as a strong advocate for making healthy lifestyle choices and stresses the importance of developing good habits in the classroom. He also initiated a fundraising campaign benefitting the National Brain Trauma Association in support of his mother, Stephanie, who had an acoustic neuroma surgically removed in 2017.

Using NIL agreements for the greater good, Hoffman partnered with a local car dealership to donate 350 backpacks filled with school supplies to sixth graders in Wythe County, Virginia as well as his hometown elementary school, Celeste Henkel in Statesville, North Carolina.

Among his many other community outreach efforts, Hoffman served as a social influencer to raise awareness for last year’s virtual Polar Plunge which benefitted Special Olympics Virginia. He also organized a book drive and a card-writing campaign to benefit residents of Richfield Senior Living in Salem, Virginia.

The three finalists for the 2021 Wuerffel Trophy will be announced on Nov. 23. The recipient of this year’s award will be announced on Dec. 9 at The Home Depot College Football Awards Show televised on ESPN.