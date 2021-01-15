HokieHaven - Brock Hoffman announces his return for 2021

The 6-3, 317-pounder anchored the Hokies' line this season from the center. He began his career at Costal Carolina, then sat out the 2019 season after transferring to Blacksburg.

This year, the Hokies had the No. 9 rushing offense in the country (5.58 yards per carry), after being well below the middle of the pack nationally in the previous four years. The Hokies allowed 2.0 sacks per game - No. 48 nationally, only the second time since 2016 that they've been in the top half of the country's teams.

While Hoffman is not singularly responsible for those improvements (NFL-bound left tackle Christian Darrisaw certainly played a major role), his stability in the middle was a big piece. Among those who played starters' minutes, he was the No. 34 pass-blocking center according to PFF, and No. 31 in the run game.

Coming back for his final campaign (though he's technically eligible for two more years thanks to the NCAA's eligibility freeze during the coronavirus pandemic) will allow him to make incremental improvements in both of those phases. It should also provide him the chance to get past penalty issues. He committed a few key errors at key moments in 2020, including a few unforced personal fouls that changed games.

The Hokies are down not only Darrisaw, but also both members of the right guard rotation, with Bryan Hudson and Doug Nester transferring to home-state schools Louisville and West Virginia, respectively. Getting Nester back along with left guard Lecitus Smith and two-sided tackles Silas Dzansi and Luke Tenuta should allow VT to continue taking steps forward despite those losses.