Brock Hoffman a semi-finalist for Witten Man of the Year

DALLAS – Virginia Tech offensive lineman Brock Hoffman named one of 20 semifinalists for the 2021 Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award announced Wednesday. Hoffman is the first Virginia Tech student-athlete to be named a semifinalist for the award and is one of four ACC players to make the list. He is also a semifinalist for the Wuerffel Trophy, which recognizes community engagement and a spirit of service.

The Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award honors its namesake, Jason Witten, one of the most prolific tight ends in the history of the sport, and is given to the student-athlete that shows exceptional leadership on and off the field. In addition to winning the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award in 2012, Witten received the Bart Starr Award, Pro Football Weekly’s Humanitarian of the Year Award, Home Depot NFL Neighborhood MVP and the Bob Lilly Award, among many others, throughout his illustrious career.

“It’s my honor to announce this impressive group of young men as semifinalists for the fifth annual Collegiate Man of the Year,” said Witten. “These student-athletes are perfect examples of what makes college football so great. They have demonstrated exceptional character and leadership, often while facing large challenges. They are great representatives for the game of football, and I commend all nominees for getting to this point.”

Hoffman (6-3, 310), one of the team’s five captains, has started all nine contests for Tech in 2021 on the offensive line. The redshirt junior has helped Tech enjoy a resurgence in its rushing game as Tech has averaged 219.7 rushing ypg over its last three games. Hoffman helped the Hokies lead the ACC in rushing (240.1 ypg) in 2020 when he was an All-ACC first-team honoree of Eric Mac Lain and was an honorable mention pick on the official All-ACC squad.

During his time at Virginia Tech, Hoffman has made a positive impact in both the New River Valley, as well as his hometown in North Carolina. He has served as a mentor to students at Prices Fork Elementary School in Blacksburg as well as his former elementary school in his hometown. Hoffman serves as a strong advocate for making healthy lifestyle choices and stresses the importance of developing good habits in the classroom. He also initiated a fundraising campaign benefitting the National Brain Trauma Association in support of his mother, Stephanie, who had an acoustic neuroma surgically removed in 2017.

Using NIL agreements for the greater good, Hoffman partnered with a local car dealership to donate 350 backpacks filled with school supplies to sixth graders in Wythe County, Virginia as well as his hometown elementary school, Celeste Henkel in Statesville, North Carolina.

Among his many other community outreach efforts, Hoffman served as a social influencer to raise awareness for last year’s virtual Polar Plunge which benefitted Special Olympics Virginia. He also organized a book drive and a card-writing campaign to benefit residents of Richfield Senior Living in Salem, Virginia.

The three finalists for the 2021 Witten Collegiate Man of the Year will be announced on Dec. 15 with the winner being unveiled on Feb. 17, 2022.