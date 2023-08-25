Brent Pry names seven Virginia Tech Hokies captains for 2023
Virginia Tech's captains are here. Head football coach Brent Pry named three offensive, three defensive, and one special teams captain for 2023.
FOUR DAYS ONLY! Use our Kickoff2023 deal to get your first season 60% off. Details here.
Fifth-year senior defensive tackle Josh Fuga, fifth-year senior tight end Nick Gallo, redshirt junior offensive lineman Kaden Moore, redshirt junior punter Peter Moore, sixth-year senior safety Nasir Peoples, fifth-year senior defensive tackle Norell Pollard, and fifth-year senior quarterback Grant Wells - recently named the Hokies' starter - are the seven choices.
See a review of Wells's 2022 season • Read Brent Pry and offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen's full comments on why Wells is the starter • Are these seven players among the Hokies' most important? Discuss with fellow VT fans.
Aside from Wells, who is in his second year with the Hokies after transferring from Marshall, all are at least seniors academically, with only the two Moores (unrelated to each other) in their junior season of on-field eligibility.
Pollard, Wells, and Peter Moore are repeat captains, as they served alongside Chamarri Conner, Dax Hollifield, Silas Dzansi, and Kaleb Smith in 2022.
----
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!
Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10
Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.
Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
---