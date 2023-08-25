Virginia Tech's captains are here. Head football coach Brent Pry named three offensive, three defensive, and one special teams captain for 2023.

Fifth-year senior defensive tackle Josh Fuga, fifth-year senior tight end Nick Gallo, redshirt junior offensive lineman Kaden Moore, redshirt junior punter Peter Moore, sixth-year senior safety Nasir Peoples, fifth-year senior defensive tackle Norell Pollard, and fifth-year senior quarterback Grant Wells - recently named the Hokies' starter - are the seven choices.

Aside from Wells, who is in his second year with the Hokies after transferring from Marshall, all are at least seniors academically, with only the two Moores (unrelated to each other) in their junior season of on-field eligibility. Pollard, Wells, and Peter Moore are repeat captains, as they served alongside Chamarri Conner, Dax Hollifield, Silas Dzansi, and Kaleb Smith in 2022.