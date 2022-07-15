Brandon Rechsteiner is a Hokie!

Virginia Tech's basketball recruiting class of 2023 is under way. Woodstock (Ga.) Etowah point guard Brandon Rechsteiner is in!

The 6-1, 180-pound Rechsteiner is as-yet unranked, but a Georgia 7A Honorable Mention all-state honor last year had a number of suitors (including runners-up like Clemson, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, LSU, and Notre Dame) after him, with interest ramping up in recent weeks.

The Hokies offered June 24, and the guard visited Blacksburg just a few days later, for team camp June 28. Though he continued the visit trail from that point, he'd seen enough. The son of former WWE wrestler Scott Steiner - and nephew of Rick Steiner - will make his own own name on the hardcourt in Blacksburg.

Stay tuned for much more to come on Rechsteiner's commitment.