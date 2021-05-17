Braelin Moore named Offensive Line MVP at Rivals Camp NJ

One of Virginia Tech's commitments impressed at the Rivals Camp Series stop in New Jersey this weekend. Bethlehem (Pa.) Freedom 2022 lineman Braelin Moore was named the offensive line MVP of the event.

Currently a 5.5 three-star unranked at the guard position or within the Keystone State, it's likely that Moore is in line for a ratings bump when the Rivals analyst team convenes at the conclusion of the summer camp circuit to reevaluate the rankings.

Moore measured in at 6-3, 291.5 pounds - spot-on his previously-listed 6-3, 295, and a pleasant surprise given that high school sizes are often exaggerated - and was very strong in one-on-one competition against opposing defensive linemen.

Moore, the younger brother of redshirt freshman offensive lineman Kaden Moore, became the Hokies' third Class of 2022 pledge when he picked the Orange and Maroon on Feb. 27. He is currently the lowest-rated played in the group, with the two players whose commitments predated his own (quarterback Devin Farrell and tight end Harrison Saint Germain) rated as 5.6 three-stars, and the two who have come since (fellow guard Johnny Dickson and quarterback Alex Orji) rated at 5.7 three-star status.

The Hokies' class currently ranks No. 30 nationally with those five players in the fold. Even a slight bump to Moore's rating would be beneficial, though by the time the Rivals ratings are updated, it's extremely likely that a very busy June for the Hokies will mean more commitments are in the fold already, so the overall landscape will be quite different.

Moore plans to take his official visit to Blacksburg June 11-13.