The Hokies can officially be considered hot on the recruiting trail. Bethlehem (Pa.) Freesom 2022 offensive lineman Braelin Moore is the third pledge in just over two weeks.

The 6-3, 295-pound Moore is a three-star unranked at his position or within the state of Pennsylvania. He is the younger brother of VT freshman Kaden Moore, who was a late offer flipping from Bowling Green before the early Signing Period last Winter.

Thanks to big bro's status as a Hokie, it was practically a foregone conclusion that Braelin would ultimately accept his offer from the Orange and Maroon. Timing was the bigger question than whether he'd become a Hokie. He is the third overall commitment in the class, joining quarterback Devin Farrell and tight end Harrison Saint Germain. The three pledges are enough to see Virginia Tech No. 30 in the team recruiting rankings at this early stage.

• See the Virginia Tech recruiting class and Rivals team recruiting rankings with Moore in the fold.

• What will he bring on the field? Find out with a look at Moore's junior highlight reel.

• Discuss Moore's commitment and all things Hokies recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler.

Stay tuned for much more to come on Moore's commitment.