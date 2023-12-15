Noah Grubbs isn’t the only early star quarterback from the Sunshine State that Virginia Tech is tracking for the Class of 2026. Enter Brady Hart, a 6-foot-5, 185-pound, pro-style passer from Cocoa, Florida that passed for 3,760 yards and 41 touchdowns with a highly-productive 67% completion percentage, leading his Tigers to a 14-1 record and state championship behind a big, dynamic arm.

Just like Grubbs, the other passer the Hokies are targeting from Florida, Tech got an early jump on the quarterback, delivering Hart his No. 8 overall offer. He received offers from Florida Atlantic, Indiana, Iowa State, Penn State, Pitt, South Florida, and Texas A&M before the Hokies came calling on Sept. 12, and his name has only continued to heat up on the recruiting trail since then, Hart earned scholarship opportunities from Arkansas, North Carolina, and Notre Dame on Dec. 2, 9, and 13.