Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Brady Hart drawing Hokie interest

Lee Wardlaw
Hokie Haven staff

Noah Grubbs isn’t the only early star quarterback from the Sunshine State that Virginia Tech is tracking for the Class of 2026. Enter Brady Hart, a 6-foot-5, 185-pound, pro-style passer from Cocoa, Florida that passed for 3,760 yards and 41 touchdowns with a highly-productive 67% completion percentage, leading his Tigers to a 14-1 record and state championship behind a big, dynamic arm.

Just like Grubbs, the other passer the Hokies are targeting from Florida, Tech got an early jump on the quarterback, delivering Hart his No. 8 overall offer. He received offers from Florida Atlantic, Indiana, Iowa State, Penn State, Pitt, South Florida, and Texas A&M before the Hokies came calling on Sept. 12, and his name has only continued to heat up on the recruiting trail since then, Hart earned scholarship opportunities from Arkansas, North Carolina, and Notre Dame on Dec. 2, 9, and 13.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement