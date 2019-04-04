Blackshear named to all-East Region team
Virginia Tech may not have emerged from the East Region in the NCAA Tournament, but left it with an individual honor: Forward Kerry Blackshear was named to the all-region team.
Michigan State point guard Cassius Winston and power forward Xavier Tillman, and Duke forwards RJ Barrett and Zion Williamson were the other players so honored.
In three NCAA Tournament games, Blackshear played 109 total minutes (36.3 per game, including an overtime contest against Duke). He scored 52 points, including a game-high 19 in the Round of 32 game against Liberty. He also recorded 28 total rebounds, including a game-high 16 in the Sweet 16 loss to Duke. He had three blocks (two against Duke) over the course of the three games.
A redshirt junior from Orlando, Florida, Blackshear is one of the best pro prospects on the Hokie roster, with both he and sophomore wing Nickeil Alexander-Walker potential early entrants to the NBA draft with eligibility still remaining.