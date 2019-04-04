Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Virginia Tech may not have emerged from the East Region in the NCAA Tournament, but left it with an individual honor: Forward Kerry Blackshear was named to the all-region team. Michigan State point guard Cassius Winston and power forward Xavier Tillman, and Duke forwards RJ Barrett and Zion Williamson were the other players so honored.

