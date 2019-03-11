Virginia Tech's individual efforts have earned recognition as the team reached a fifth-place finish in the ACC - the program's highest since 2011, when they finished in a tie for fourth.

Forward Kerry Blackshear Jr. and wing Nickeil Alexander-Walker were named to the second- and third-team all-conference squads, respectively. The Hokies' Buzz Williams finished second in voting for ACC coach of the year (Virginia's Tony Bennett won his third consecutive honor, a pretty significant shoulder-shrug from a group of voters that probably needs to pay a little more attention to what's going on in the league).

Blackshear, a junior, finished third on the team in minutes despite playing a position at which fouls are more common (and often being undersized in comparison to his man-mark at that position). He was second on the team with 14.5 points per game, and led in both offensive (85) and defensive (132) rebounds. Most importantly - but least measurable - he took over as the team's emotional leader during the final month-plus of the regular season after Justin Robinson was lost to a foot injury.

Sophomore Alexander-Walker was No. 2 on the team in minutes, the scoring leader with 16.6 points per game, third in defensive and total rebounds, and actually managed to take over the team lead in assists during Robinson's absence.

Both will be key players for the upcoming ACC Tournament with Robinson still out, and should play huge roles even when they point guard returns.

Blackshear should return for his final season of eligibility next Fall, while there's some possibility that Alexander-Walker could forgo his final two college years in favor of a jump to the NBA.