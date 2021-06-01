Big Day for Hokies with opening of visit period
The emergency Dead Period is, at long last, over. The Orange and Maroon will kick off proceedings with a visit day that blends some top 2022 targets along with underclassmen.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news