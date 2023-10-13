You score a special teams touchdown, you get the No. 25 jersey next week. It may well be that simple for running back Bhayshul Tuten. The North Carolina A&T transfer - and the Hokies' starting running back - Tuten will don the number for the firsttime in his VT career.

Tuten has started every game at running back, and leads the team with 330 yards and two touchdowns on 79 carries. He's also been a major contributor through the air, with 16 grabs (second on the team) for 157 yards and two more scores. After a two-week hiatus, he returned to the record book on kickoff returns against FSU, with a 99-yard score that briefly brought the game within five points early in the second half. ON the season, he has eight kickoff returns for 253 yards. Here are the honorees so far this year: • Old Dominion - safety Nasir Peoples • Purdue - athlete Coleton Beck • Rutgers - kicker Kyle Lowe • Marshall - linebacker William Johnson • Pittsburgh - punter Peter Moore • Florida State - defensive back Derrick Canteen • Wake Forest - running back Bhayshul Tuten Started under former head coach Justin Fuente, the No. 25 tradition honors legendary head coach Frank Beamer, who wore the number as a player. The Jersey had previously been retired. The honor typically goes to a player who makes major contributions on special teams though young men have been honored for their work exclusively on offense or defense, as well.