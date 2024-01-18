Aydan West is a physical, 6-foot, 165-pound three-star defensive back hailing from Quince Orchard High School, a powerhouse program based in Gaithersburg.

West recently updated his recruitment from Virginia Tech, where he visited Nov. 18 for the Hokies' bout with North Carolina State. Then, the cornerback talked about what makes Tech special. The Hokies stand highly, he said, alongside other top schools, a list which West said currently includes Cincinnati, Maryland, and Pitt.

The local product also garners offers from Boston College, Bucknell, Charlotte, East Carolina, Marshall, Toledo, and West Virginia.