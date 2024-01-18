Aydan West loves what's going on at Virginia Tech
Aydan West is a physical, 6-foot, 165-pound three-star defensive back hailing from Quince Orchard High School, a powerhouse program based in Gaithersburg.
West recently updated his recruitment from Virginia Tech, where he visited Nov. 18 for the Hokies' bout with North Carolina State. Then, the cornerback talked about what makes Tech special. The Hokies stand highly, he said, alongside other top schools, a list which West said currently includes Cincinnati, Maryland, and Pitt.
The local product also garners offers from Boston College, Bucknell, Charlotte, East Carolina, Marshall, Toledo, and West Virginia.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news