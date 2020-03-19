{{ timeAgo('2020-03-19 09:00:00 -0500') }}
football
Edit
Audio: Tim Sullivan on the 757 at Six
Tim Sullivan
•
HokieHaven
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.
If you aren't yet a HokieHaven subscriber, join today and GET FREE GEAR by clicking here. Join our community!
HokieHaven Editor Tim Sullivan joined Matthew Hatfield on The 757 at Six in the Tidewater area to talk Hokie hoops, football, and recruiting. Listen here!
Click here to listen.