{{ timeAgo('2021-06-24 15:59:00 -0500') }} football

Audio: Tim Sullivan on ESPN Blacksburg's The Drive

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

HokieHaven Editor Tim Sullivan joined Paul VanWagoner on ESPN Blacksburg's The Drive for his regular Wednesday spot. Recruiting was the topic of the day! It's been a massive week in Blacksburg and the guys break it all down. Plus, a hoops recruit will make his choice this weekend.

Click here to listen.

