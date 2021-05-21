Audio: Tim Sullivan on ESPN Blacksburg's The Drive
What impact will Virginia Tech's new hoops hire have on the recruiting trail? Is the football program likely to land receivers from in-state, or go outside the borders of the commonwealth for WR talent?
HokieHaven Editor Tim Sullivan joined Paul VanWagoner on ESPN Blacksburg's The Drive for his regular Wednesday spot. Recruiting was the topic of the day!
SUBSCRIBE BY MAY 31 and get Hokie Haven FREE until the season begins! Take advantage of our Hokies21 deal here.