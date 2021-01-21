HokieHaven - Audio: Tim Sullivan on ESPN Blacksburg's The Drive

Audio: Tim Sullivan on ESPN Blacksburg's The Drive
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
HokieHaven Editor Tim Sullivan joined Paul VanWagoner on ESPN Blacksburg's The Drive for his regular Wednesday spot. Recruiting was the topic of the day! What is the NCAA's plan for overcoming interminable dead periods? How are coaches handling a dual role in recruiting high schoolers and players in the Transfer Portal? That and more!
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!