We are currently running one of our best deals of the year for non-subscribers! Save big on a subscription to HokieHaven.com - and get a gift card for FREE Hokie gear. Click here for full details and instructions .

HokieHaven Editor Tim Sullivan joined Paul Van Wagoner on ESPN Blacksburg's The Drive for his regular Wednesday spot.

Can a big game on the gridiron alter Hokie recruiting fortunes in the future? How about upsets in either direction on the hardcourt? That and much more.

Click here to listen.