GREENSBORO, N.C. – Junior LB Rayshard Ashby has been named ACC Linebacker of the Week for the third time this season. following a career night Saturday in a six-OT, 43-41 victory over North Carolina. Redshirt freshman QB Quincy Patterson was also recognized as the Rookie of the Week, the first league honor of his career.

Ashby (5-10, 237) led the team with a career-high 18 stops against North Carolina that included 2.0 TFL and 0.5 sacks. The Chesterfield, Virginia ranks second in the ACC with 71 tackles (32 solo). His 10.0 TFL lead Virginia Tech and are tied for third in the ACC.

This marks the fourth time in his career Ashby has been named ACC Linebacker of the Week. He earned the weekly honor last season after racking up seven tackles, 2.0 TFL and a forced fumble in the opener at Florida State (9/3/18) and again earlier this season following the Boston College game (8/31) and following the Miami game (10/5). Ashby was a 2018 All-ACC Honorable Mention pick after racking up 105 tackles, 9.5 TFL and forcing two fumbles as a sophomore. Ashby prepped at L.C. Bird High School.

Patterson (6-4, 245) led the offense for the majority of the second half of the Hokies’ victory over North Carolina and all six overtime periods. He produced career bests in completions and yards, including an 18-yard touchdown pass to WR Damon Hazelton, his first career touchdown strike. The redshirt freshman rushed 21 times for 122 yards also career bests. He ran for a 53-yard score, his first career touchdown run and also converted the game-winning conversion in the sixth overtime. The Chicago native prepped at Solorio Academy.

Virginia Tech returns to action on Saturday November 2 at Notre Dame with kickoff slated for 2:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast nationally by NBC.