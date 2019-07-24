The third-year player is garnering preseason hype, with a nomination to the Bronko Nagurski Award watchlist. The award is given annually to the top defensive player in college football.

Virginia Tech's 2019 season will hinge upon improvement from the defense, and junior linebacker Rayshard Ashby should be a big part of that.

From University release:

BLACKSBURG –Virginia Tech junior LB Rayshard Ashby has been named to the watch list for the Nagurski Award, the award’s committee announced Tuesday. The award is presented annually to the national defensive player of the year

Ashby (5-10, 240) earned honorable mention All-ACC accolades in 2018. The Chesterfield, Virginia native led the Hokies and tied for third in the ACC with 105 total tackles last season as a true sophomore. He also tied for second on the squad with 9.5 TFL and was Tech’s top tackler in six games. Alongside sophomore LB Dax Hollifield, the duo combine to form one of the top returning linebacker combos in the ACC in 2019 after being one of the youngest in 2018.

The FWAA has chosen a National Defensive Player of the Year since 1993. In 1995, the FWAA named the award in honor of the legendary two-way player from the University of Minnesota. Nagurski dominated college football, then became a star for professional football’s Chicago Bears in the 1930s. Bronislaw "Bronko" Nagurski is a charter member of both the College Football and Pro Football Halls of Fame.

