We catch up with TarHeelIllustrated publisher Andrew Jones for the latest in our catch-ups with VT's Coastal foes.

Three prominent storylines

Returning Offensive production: The Tar Heels return prolific quarterback Sam Howell (3,641 yards, 38 TDs, 7 INTs, 61.3 percent), it’s top two running backs (Michael Carter, 1,003 yards, Javonte Williams, 933 yards), and its top nine receivers, including 1,000-yard guys Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome. Four starters back on the OL: Charlie Heck is off to the NFL, but UNC returns its other four starters and the staff believes it will have more depth in the unit that the program has had in years. Defense still marked by questions: UNC’s defense was solid last season but it lost by far its two best interior linemen and was so-so at best at end, so questions abound up front, and for Jay Bateman’s defense to work it must at least be dependably solid up front. Depth at linebacker is also a question. The secondary will be the strength on that side of the ball.

Three biggest departures

Charlie Heck, LT: He was the leader of a young, untested group and is also an NFL-caliber player. The new left tackle will be a true sophomore who only played on extra point and field goal teams.

Jason Strowbridge, DL: Strowbridge was so good he lined up at end a lot, too. He was a vocal leader of the defense and also led by example. And he just made plays. He had a terrific NFL combine elevating his stock. Aaron Crawford, DT: Crawford was an anchor in the middle of the defensive line. He consumed blockers and was a constant, often playing nearly 85-90 percent of the snaps in games. He will be extremely difficult to replace.

Three key returners

Sam Howell, QB: You will see Howell’s name pop up on plenty of preseason awards lists for good reason. He posted ridiculous numbers as a true freshman and wasn’t the product of a system. He makes key throws, deep throws and proved early in the season he could rally the Tar Heels to late wins. The Baker Mayfield comparisons are becoming more frequent, but Howell needs to do it as a sophomore before we’re jumping on board with anything like that. Dazz Newsome, WR: Speed, quickness, dart ability, breakaway ability, and a knack for making huge catches aptly describe Newsome, who is already getting mention as one of the top receivers in the nation for next season. Chazz Surratt, LB: The former QB had an outstanding season making first-team All-ACC and that’s while he was learning how to play the position. Surratt misread at times, but also made some of the biggest plays of the season on defense and racked up tackles each week. A full offseason understanding the position will do him a lot of good.

Three big additions

Kyler McMichael, DB: The transfer from Clemson was the No. 53 player in the class of 2018 but played just 101 snaps as a true freshman for the Tigers so he moved on. UNC has plenty of depth in the secondary but is looking for some game changers to emerge, and McMichael could be that guy. Kedrick Bingley-Jones, DE: The true freshman has already been generating a buzz as an early enrollee, and with so much opportunity for players to step forward at the defensive end and hybrid positions, he could end up a regular in the rotation. Bingley-Jones was the No. 98 player in the class of 2020, including No. 5 at his position. Clyde Pinder, DT: Generally, interior linemen don’t make splashes as true freshmen, but the Tar Heels have plenty of questions up front, so there’s an opportunity for Pinder to earn a spot in the rotation. He was the No. 152 player overall in the class of 2020, including No. 14 at his position.

Expectations for 2020