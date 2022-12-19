Virginia Tech's trip through the Transfer Portal seems set on netting a cornerback. Arizona State freshman Isaiah Johnson has picked up an offer.

A 6-1, 190-pounder, Johnson was a four-star in the 2021 class when he picked the Sun Devils. A native of Bluefield, W.Va., he played his senior season in Southern California. A Rivals250 prospect ranked the No. 157 overall player nationally, he was ASU's top signee in the class.

In his two years as a Sun Devil, Johnson played in nine game and made 16 total tackles (one for loss), while also breaking up a pass. Since he played just three games as a true freshman, he was able to retain his redshirt and will have three years to play three at is next destination.

Arkansas, Miami, Ole Miss, Oregon State, and West Virginia have also issued transfer opportunities to Johnson.