You have a monster game, you end up with a league honor. Virginia Tech defensive end Antwaun Powell-Ryland is the ACC's DL of the Week. The Florida transfer earns his first honor in Orange and Maroon after a four-sack afternoon in victory over Wake Forest.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Powell Ryland in the midst of one of his four sacks (USA Today Sports Images)

From ACC release:

Powell-Ryland tallied six tackles, including 4.5 tackles-for-loss in the Hokies win over Wake Forest. Four of his 4.5 tackles-for-loss were sacks, making him just the fourth Tech player to ever record four sacks in a single game. The last to do it was current defensive line coach J.C. Price who had four against Miami in 1995. He also registered a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in the ACC win. — ACC release

Powell-Ryland's defensive production was crucial for a Hokies team that has had occasionally good line play, but never the final piece to turn the unit into a vintage "Lunch Pail Defense"-earning squad. While the win against Wake was just one game, it's certainly a step in the right direction for the Portsmouth (Va.) Norcom grad to be the guy finishing plays for the Hokies. On the season, his seven sacks rank Powell-Ryland No. 5 nationally, and he has 25 total tackles (9.5 of them for loss).