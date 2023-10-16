Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.
You have a monster game, you end up with a league honor. Virginia Tech defensive end Antwaun Powell-Ryland is the ACC's DL of the Week.
The Florida transfer earns his first honor in Orange and Maroon after a four-sack afternoon in victory over Wake Forest.
From ACC release:
Powell-Ryland tallied six tackles, including 4.5 tackles-for-loss in the Hokies win over Wake Forest. Four of his 4.5 tackles-for-loss were sacks, making him just the fourth Tech player to ever record four sacks in a single game. The last to do it was current defensive line coach J.C. Price who had four against Miami in 1995. He also registered a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in the ACC win.
— ACC release
Powell-Ryland's defensive production was crucial for a Hokies team that has had occasionally good line play, but never the final piece to turn the unit into a vintage "Lunch Pail Defense"-earning squad. While the win against Wake was just one game, it's certainly a step in the right direction for the Portsmouth (Va.) Norcom grad to be the guy finishing plays for the Hokies.
On the season, his seven sacks rank Powell-Ryland No. 5 nationally, and he has 25 total tackles (9.5 of them for loss).
----
