Perhaps the player who entered the weekend's official visit slate as the most likely to commit, Andrew Hanchuk has gone public with a pledge.
The 6-5, 240-pound two-way lineman from Berea (Ohio) Midpark is a three-star unranked at his position or within the Buckeye State. He becomes the ninth commitment in the class and second from the weekend visit slate.
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv
Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx
dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i
bHRyIj5UaGlzIGlzIEhvbWUhISAxMDAwJSBDb21taXR0ZWQgdG8gVmlyZ2lu
aWEgVGVjaCEhIPCfpoMgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9o
YXNodGFnL2dvaG9raWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF
dGZ3Ij4jZ29ob2tpZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j
b20vaGFzaHRhZy9DT01NSVRURUQ/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz
cmMlNUV0ZnciPiNDT01NSVRURUQ8L2E+ICA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3
aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoUHJ5VlQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENv
YWNoUHJ5VlQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vamNw
cmljZTU5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBqY3ByaWNlNTk8L2E+IDxh
IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hfTWFydmU/cmVmX3Ny
Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoX01hcnZlPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw
czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoU2hhd25RdWlubj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj
JTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hTaGF3blF1aW5uPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov
L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoX0FkaWJpP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci
PkBDb2FjaF9BZGliaTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv
bS9KYW5fSm9obnNvblZUP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKYW5fSm9o
bnNvblZUPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hva2ll
c0ZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBIb2tpZXNGQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJl
Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Kb2NrbzExMTQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny
YyU1RXRmdyI+QEpvY2tvMTExNDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0
dGVyLmNvbS9CTUhTVGl0YW5GQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQk1I
U1RpdGFuRkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRGFu
Wm9sa293c2tpP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBEYW5ab2xrb3dza2k8
L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU3dpc2hlclRvZGQ/
cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFN3aXNoZXJUb2RkPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm
PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoV2lsc29uMjE/cmVmX3NyYz10
d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoV2lsc29uMjE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz
Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vamdwdmlzdWFscz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3
Ij5AamdwdmlzdWFsczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0dsMDM5
U3RDU0wiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HbDAzOVN0Q1NMPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh
c2g7IEFuZHJldyBIYW5jaHVrIChAYW5kcmV3X2hhbmNodWspIDxhIGhyZWY9
Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYW5kcmV3X2hhbmNodWsvc3RhdHVzLzE2
NjgyNTY5MjA1ODU1MzEzOTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAx
MiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo
dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz
ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
While he's listed as a defensive end - and his primary recruiter for Virginia Tech has been DL coach JC Price - Hanchuk has the frame to potentially grow into an offensive lineman. He played both sides of the ball to help lead Berea-Midpark to a 6-6 record and a berth in the HSAA Region 1 playoffs.
A 5.5 three-star, his commitment takes Virginia Tech from No. 33 to No. 30 overall in the team recruiting rankings at this stage. He is commitment No. 9 in the group, and either the third defensive lineman (and second end) or second offensive lineman in the group.
• See the Virginia Tech recruiting class and Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings with Hanchuk in the fold.
• What will he bring on the field? Find out with a look at Hanchuk's junior highlight reel.
----
