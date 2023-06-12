Perhaps the player who entered the weekend's official visit slate as the most likely to commit, Andrew Hanchuk has gone public with a pledge. The 6-5, 240-pound two-way lineman from Berea (Ohio) Midpark is a three-star unranked at his position or within the Buckeye State. He becomes the ninth commitment in the class and second from the weekend visit slate.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlzIGlzIEhvbWUhISAxMDAwJSBDb21taXR0ZWQgdG8gVmlyZ2lu aWEgVGVjaCEhIPCfpoMgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9o YXNodGFnL2dvaG9raWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij4jZ29ob2tpZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vaGFzaHRhZy9DT01NSVRURUQ/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPiNDT01NSVRURUQ8L2E+ICA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoUHJ5VlQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENv YWNoUHJ5VlQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vamNw cmljZTU5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBqY3ByaWNlNTk8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hfTWFydmU/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoX01hcnZlPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoU2hhd25RdWlubj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hTaGF3blF1aW5uPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoX0FkaWJpP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBDb2FjaF9BZGliaTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9KYW5fSm9obnNvblZUP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKYW5fSm9o bnNvblZUPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hva2ll c0ZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBIb2tpZXNGQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Kb2NrbzExMTQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QEpvY2tvMTExNDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9CTUhTVGl0YW5GQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQk1I U1RpdGFuRkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRGFu Wm9sa293c2tpP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBEYW5ab2xrb3dza2k8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU3dpc2hlclRvZGQ/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFN3aXNoZXJUb2RkPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoV2lsc29uMjE/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoV2lsc29uMjE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vamdwdmlzdWFscz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AamdwdmlzdWFsczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0dsMDM5 U3RDU0wiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HbDAzOVN0Q1NMPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IEFuZHJldyBIYW5jaHVrIChAYW5kcmV3X2hhbmNodWspIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYW5kcmV3X2hhbmNodWsvc3RhdHVzLzE2 NjgyNTY5MjA1ODU1MzEzOTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAx MiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

While he's listed as a defensive end - and his primary recruiter for Virginia Tech has been DL coach JC Price - Hanchuk has the frame to potentially grow into an offensive lineman. He played both sides of the ball to help lead Berea-Midpark to a 6-6 record and a berth in the HSAA Region 1 playoffs. A 5.5 three-star, his commitment takes Virginia Tech from No. 33 to No. 30 overall in the team recruiting rankings at this stage. He is commitment No. 9 in the group, and either the third defensive lineman (and second end) or second offensive lineman in the group.

• See the Virginia Tech recruiting class and Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings with Hanchuk in the fold.

• What will he bring on the field? Find out with a look at Hanchuk's junior highlight reel.

• Chat about his commitment and all things Hokies and recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler.