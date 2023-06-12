News More News
Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Perhaps the player who entered the weekend's official visit slate as the most likely to commit, Andrew Hanchuk has gone public with a pledge.

The 6-5, 240-pound two-way lineman from Berea (Ohio) Midpark is a three-star unranked at his position or within the Buckeye State. He becomes the ninth commitment in the class and second from the weekend visit slate.

While he's listed as a defensive end - and his primary recruiter for Virginia Tech has been DL coach JC Price - Hanchuk has the frame to potentially grow into an offensive lineman. He played both sides of the ball to help lead Berea-Midpark to a 6-6 record and a berth in the HSAA Region 1 playoffs.

A 5.5 three-star, his commitment takes Virginia Tech from No. 33 to No. 30 overall in the team recruiting rankings at this stage. He is commitment No. 9 in the group, and either the third defensive lineman (and second end) or second offensive lineman in the group.

{{ article.author_name }}