The Hokies' huge Monday kicked off with a pledge from Berea (Ohio) Midpark 2024 lineman Andrew Hanchuk.

Listed as a DE, the 6-5, 240-pounder has a frame that should allow him to be very versatile in the long run. Though just a 5.5 three-star prospect according to the Rivals rankings, his pledge may have an even great impact on the Hokies in the long run.