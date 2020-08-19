HokieHaven - Analyst: Asbury can be an early contributor

Analyst: Asbury can be an early contributor
Fredericksburg (Va.) North Stafford defensive back Shawn Asbury could be a major steal for Virginia Tech. Off a knee injury last year, he had a productive junior season.
With another year to heal - and a canceled Fall season in Virginia that will allow for more non-contact training before he has to worry about taking shots to that knee, and which is likely to result in his enrolling in Blacksburg in January - he could be back to full strength, and ready to contribute to the Hokies sooner than initially expected.
