 HokieHaven - Amani Hansberry down to five schools
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-03 14:48:54 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Amani Hansberry down to five schools

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

With two guards in the fold for 2023, Virginia Tech will focus on bigmen to fill out the class. One of the top targets is Amani Hansberry.

The 6-7, 245-pound four-star out of Baltimore Mount St. Joseph has narrowed his list to five schools, and the Hokies remain in the hunt.

There's no better time to get a premium subscription to HokieHaven.com. Click here to take advantage of the KICKOFF2022 offer between now and Aug. 6, and you get an all-access pass FREE through the month of August.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}