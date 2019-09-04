Already unproven, Hokies' depth tested by injury
Virginia tech entered the 2019 football season with plenty of talent, but most of it inexperienced at the college level.
An already-thin group looks like it will have to rebound in a big way from rising injury situations.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news