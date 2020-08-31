HokieHaven - Alex White officially hired as Director of On-Campus Recruiting

Virginia Tech has once again added to its recruiting staff, with Alex White hired to lead on-campus recruiting. She previously served as a recruiting assistant with Appalachian State University.

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente announced the addition of Alex White to the program’s player personnel staff on Monday. White will serve as the program’s Director of On-Campus Recruiting and will work closely with Director of Player Personnel Mark Diethorn and Director of Recruiting John Iezzi.

White joins the Hokies after a stint at Appalachian State where she served as the football program’s Football Operations and Recruiting Assistant. With the Mountaineers, she was responsible for on-campus recruiting, team travel and scheduling for the head coach, as well as defensive film evaluations.

In 2020, White was one of 40 women selected by the NFL to attend the combine as part of the league’s Women's Careers in Football Forum. The forum educates and connects qualified female candidates working in football operations. Participants interact with general managers, head coaches and club executives in the NFL and college football programs.

A 2020 graduate from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, White worked with UNC’s Recruiting Coordinator and Director of On-Campus Recruiting as a football recruiting intern. She assisted with recruiting and operations in handling on-campus recruiting efforts. As an undergraduate, she also served as a media relations game night intern for the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes. She earned bachelor’s degrees in both Sports and Fitness Administration/Management and Advertising from North Carolina.