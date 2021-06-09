Alex Orji rises in dual-threat QB rankings

One of Virginia Tech's pair of 2022 quarterback commitments got a healthy rise in the rankings. It may not feel significant at first, but Sachse (Texas) three-star Alex Orji went from No. 15 to No. 13 nationally in the dual-threat quarterback charts. While he remains a 5.7 three-star prospect, the slight climb could be taken to another level with a big season this Fall - especially since he's only played two years of quarterback in high school so far (he began as a wide receiver at nearby Rockwall High).

Orji is among the highest-rated of Virginia Tech's commitments, joined by offensive linemen Johnny Dickson and Braelin Moore in the 5.7 range. His fellow quarterback, Devin Farrell, is a 5.6 three-star outside the dual-threat QB rankings at this point. Orji plans to take his official visit to Blacksburg - having committed to the Hokies without being able to take a recruiting trip during the NCAA's emergency Dead Period - at a later date. Orji is also considered the No. 55 rising senior in the state of Texas, which has been a focus for the current coaching staff's recruiting efforts - and those efforts look poised to pay off in a big way with talent like Orji joining up.