HokieHaven - Alex Orji is IN!

Alex Orji is IN!
Virginia Tech has netted commitment No. 4 in the 2021 class! Sachse (Texas) quarterback Alex Orji has picked the Orange and Maroon.
I just wanna thank GOD‼️‼️110% COMMITTED #GoHokies 🦃 pic.twitter.com/azHqnM1HaI— Alex Orji (@AlexORJ1) April 8, 2021
The 6-3, 210-pounder is a 5.7 three-star prospect, ranked the No. 15 dual-threat quarterback nationally. He becomes the second quarterback commitment in the class - with fellow QB/Ath Devin Farrell - and his pledge brings the group to No. 36 nationally.
