HokieHaven - Alex Orji is IN!

Virginia Tech has netted commitment No. 4 in the 2021 class! Sachse (Texas) quarterback Alex Orji has picked the Orange and Maroon.

The 6-3, 210-pounder is a 5.7 three-star prospect, ranked the No. 15 dual-threat quarterback nationally. He becomes the second quarterback commitment in the class - with fellow QB/Ath Devin Farrell - and his pledge brings the group to No. 36 nationally.

