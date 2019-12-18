Virginia Tech's big fish is in: Texas defensive end Alec Bryant has committed to the Hokies on Early Signing Day.

The 6-3, 230-pounder out of Pearland (Texas) Shadow Creek becomes the first four-star prospect to join Virginia Tech's 2020 signing class. He joins fellow Houston-area defensive end Robert Wooten as one of the two top-ranked commits in the class.

Bryant picked VT over LSU (to whom he was previously committed), Miami, Oklahoma State, TCU, and several others. He took an official visit to Blacksburg over the weekend - along with several other prospects from the Lone Star State - which finally tipped the scales in the Hokies' direction.

Bryant is one of very few high school players in the nation still in action: he's led his Shadow Creek squad to an undefeated 15-0 record and a date with Denton Ryan in the Texas 5A State Title game this weekend. He has 45 tackles, 16 for loss, with six sacks from the defensive end position. He's added a pass breakup and four forced fumbles and four recoveries (two of which he's returned for touchdowns).

• See the Virginia Tech recruiting class and Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings with Bryant in the fold.

• What does he bring on the field? Find out with a look at his highlights.

• Why did he pick Virginia Tech? Read it in his own words.

• Discuss Bryant's commitment and all things Hokies and recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler.

Stay tuned for much more to come on Bryant's commitment.