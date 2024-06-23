Virginia Tech has a second Class of 2025 quarterback in the fold. Three-star South Carolina passer AJ Brand has committed.

A 6-1, 199-pounder from Irmo high school, Brand is ranked the No. 15 rising senior in the Palmetto State. He is a 5.6 three-star, the middle tier within that distinction.

He becomes the eighth overall commitment and just the second from outside the Commonwealth of Virginia - joining fellow QB Kelden Ryan. With his commitment, VT's group rises to No. 56 nationally.

He has been a multi-time visitor, and Virginia Tech's ability to recruit South Carolina since the arrival of the previous coaching staff has been a major boost to the overall recruiting effort - paying off in this instance.

