After a battle down to the wire with South Carolina, Virginia Tech has landed a top quarterback for the Class of 2025 cycle. A.J. Brand, a dynamic, 3-star dual-threat 6-foot-2, 197-pound gunslinger of Irmo High School in Columbia, S.C. committed to the Hokies over his hometown school, which was recruiting him as a defensive back.

"I fell in love with the campus, coaching staff, and fan base. Coach Bowen gave me an opportunity, and saw that i was a quarterback, and it showed what type of coach he was,” Brand said of his commitment to Tech over USC.