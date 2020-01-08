An offseason of health-related attrition for the Hokies has its next victim: lineman Aiden Brown will retire as a player. The news was first reported by The Athletic 's Andy Bitter.

One bit of roster news today as well: OL-turned-DL Aiden Brown joins LB Dylan Rivers and OL Will Pritchard in medically retiring. Can stay on scholarship but doesn't count against the #Hokies ' numbers. Brown was a 2017 signee who unfortunately did not play a down for VT.

Brown entered as a three-star offensive lineman, but after failing to see the field at that position in his first two years on-campus, switched to the defensive line. While he aided the depth of the position, he never saw game time as a defensive tackle, either.

With his departure, Virginia Tech currently has 83 scholarships committed for the 2020 season. There is room for two additional Class of 2020 recruits at this time - with more attrition possible - and if the coaching staff cannot fill the 85 through recruiting, deserving walk-ons will receive whatever is left over.