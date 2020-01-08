News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-08 12:20:17 -0600') }} football Edit

Aiden Brown medically retiring

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

An offseason of health-related attrition for the Hokies has its next victim: lineman Aiden Brown will retire as a player. The news was first reported by The Athletic's Andy Bitter.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Brown entered as a three-star offensive lineman, but after failing to see the field at that position in his first two years on-campus, switched to the defensive line. While he aided the depth of the position, he never saw game time as a defensive tackle, either.

With his departure, Virginia Tech currently has 83 scholarships committed for the 2020 season. There is room for two additional Class of 2020 recruits at this time - with more attrition possible - and if the coaching staff cannot fill the 85 through recruiting, deserving walk-ons will receive whatever is left over.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}