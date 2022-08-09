After starting QB reps a year ago, Blumrick ready for a new challenge

The quarterback situation was often a mess under former Hokies head coach Justin Fuente. The odyssey of Connor Blumrick can serve as an example of that.

After committing to Texas A&M as a quarterback, he switched positions to tight end, then ultimately left College Station after he couldn't get on the field at that position, either. Given a chance to be a depth quarterback and multi-purpose threat in Blacksburg, he was forced into action when injury and attrition left him the lone QB standing.

Now, Blumrick is back catching passes, rather than primarily throwing them.