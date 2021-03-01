HokieHaven - After split week, Hokies slide but remain in polls

The Hokies now rank No. 22 to the AP and No. 19 to the coaches, drops of six and four places, respectively.

Virginia Tech traded blowouts last week, falling to Georgia Tech before beating Wake Forest by a program-record margin. With the split, the Orange and Maroon took a slight drop in the national polls, but remain comfortably inside them.

The ACC is also represented by consensus No. 11 Florida State and No. 21/20 Virginia. The Hokies did not play the Seminoles in the regular season after both scheduled contests were postponed due to coronavirus issues in Tallahassee and have not been rescheduled. VT beat the Cavaliers in Blacksburg, but the contest in Charlottesville was scuttled due to UVa coronavirus positives. Clemson, North Carolina, and Louisville represent the league in "others receiving votes" in the polls.

VT also played No. 10/9 Villanova in an early-season non-conference game. The Wildcats represent the most impressive scalp on the résumé for Mike Young's squad. The team has two games remaining, with Louisville and NC State both projected as Hokie wins by the advanced statistics.