HokieHaven - Ace Custis earns promotion on Mike Young's staff

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech head men's basketball coach Mike Young has announced the promotion of Ace Custis to special assistant to the head coach on Tuesday.Custis, who is entering his second year on staff, previously served as the coordinator of basketball relations, where he assisted with team life skills programming, alumni events and more. In his new position, he will be more involved in the daily administrative operations of the program.

"Ace is one of the greatest players in the history of Virginia Tech Basketball," Young said. "He epitomizes what it means to be a Hokie. He has won a championship, he is an All-American and is a member of the Virginia Tech Hall of Fame. His relentless work ethic allowed him to play professionally overseas for 15 years. He is a great ambassador of Virginia Tech. We are very fortunate to have him serve as a member of our staff."

One of the most talented student-athletes in the history of the Hokies' men's basketball program, Custis is the third player in school history to score 1,000 points and bring down 1,000 rebounds. The Hall of Famer's No. 20 retired jersey hangs in Cassell Coliseum with other Hokie greats. Ace is one of four players to earn this accolade.Prior to his time working in Blacksburg last season, he was an assistant coach at Maryland Eastern Shore (2014-19) and Virginia State (2013-14), following a 15-year professional basketball career.