ACC Week: Ten sleepers to watch

1. WR Jaquarii Roberson, Wake Forest

Roberson had 62 catches and nearly 1,000 yards last season in just nine games, and no one talks about him.

*****

2. WR Tre Turner, Virginia Tech

Turner is extremely reliable and each catch goes for over 15 yards.

*****

3. OL Luke Tenuta, Virginia Tech

Tenuta was overshadowed last year by Christian Darrisaw, but he will fill in at LT just fine and make his own name.

*****

4. QB Brennan Armstrong, Virginia

Sam Howell gets all the attention in the ACC at quarterback, but Armstrong is not so shabby. He has to cut down on interceptions and raise his completion percentage, but he’s a gifted dual-threat QB.

*****

5. RB Zonovan Knight, NC State

He’s averaged 5.5 yards per carry the last two years and also emerged as a receiving threat last year.

*****

6. OL Tyler Vrabel, Boston College

Many focus on Zion Johnson or Alec Lindstrom, but Vrabel is no joke at right tackle and grades out well.

*****

7. OL Caleb Chandler, Louisville

Chandler has a chance to be one of the better offensive linemen in the ACC if he keeps developing.

*****

8. LB Cam Bright, Pitt

Bright isn’t huge, but he does so many things, from stringing out the run to rushing the passer.

*****

9. DE Marcus Valdez, Boston College

He’s not the longest edge rusher, but he’s powerful and he makes things uncomfortable for the quarterback.

*****

10. DT Nesta Silvera, Miami