ACC Week: Ten sleepers to watch
It’s ACC preview week. Here is a look at some sleepers not many people are talking about in the conference.
*****
*****
1. WR Jaquarii Roberson, Wake Forest
Roberson had 62 catches and nearly 1,000 yards last season in just nine games, and no one talks about him.
*****
2. WR Tre Turner, Virginia Tech
Turner is extremely reliable and each catch goes for over 15 yards.
*****
3. OL Luke Tenuta, Virginia Tech
Tenuta was overshadowed last year by Christian Darrisaw, but he will fill in at LT just fine and make his own name.
*****
4. QB Brennan Armstrong, Virginia
Sam Howell gets all the attention in the ACC at quarterback, but Armstrong is not so shabby. He has to cut down on interceptions and raise his completion percentage, but he’s a gifted dual-threat QB.
*****
5. RB Zonovan Knight, NC State
He’s averaged 5.5 yards per carry the last two years and also emerged as a receiving threat last year.
*****
6. OL Tyler Vrabel, Boston College
Many focus on Zion Johnson or Alec Lindstrom, but Vrabel is no joke at right tackle and grades out well.
*****
7. OL Caleb Chandler, Louisville
Chandler has a chance to be one of the better offensive linemen in the ACC if he keeps developing.
*****
8. LB Cam Bright, Pitt
Bright isn’t huge, but he does so many things, from stringing out the run to rushing the passer.
*****
9. DE Marcus Valdez, Boston College
He’s not the longest edge rusher, but he’s powerful and he makes things uncomfortable for the quarterback.
*****
10. DT Nesta Silvera, Miami
Silvera is a preseason All-ACC talent, so how is he a sleeper? All you have heard about at Miami is Greg Rousseau and Jaelan Phillips, but this guy makes things happen on the inside.