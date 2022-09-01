STARTERS

Kedon Slovis, Pittsburgh

Last week, Pittsburgh named senior Kedon Slovis, who transferred from USC, as its starter for its Week 1 rivalry game against West Virginia. Slovis started 26 games for the Trojans, completing 68 percent of his passes for 7,576 yards, 58 touchdowns and 24 interceptions. It is his freshman season, when Slovis threw for 3,502 yards, 30 touchdowns and nine picks, that Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi hopes Slovis comes close to duplicating. If that happens the No. 17 Panthers could be in their second straight ACC championship game.

Grant Wells, Virginia Tech

Thanks to a strong spring performance that carried over into preseason camp, redshirt junior Grant Wells is the starter for Virginia Tech’s season opener against Old Dominion on Friday. A 6-foot-2, 208-pound redshirt junior, Wells transferred during the offseason from Marshall, where he threw for 5,623 yards and 34 touchdowns in two years as a starter.

BACKUPS

Jason Brown, Virginia Tech

Wells’ backup, Jason Brown, set multiple school records during his three years at St. Francis. Brown then transferred to South Carolina, where he worked his way into the starting lineup and led the Gamecocks to wins over Florida (in his first start), and Auburn on the way to helping the Gamecocks secure a bowl berth.

Zach Gibson, Georgia Tech