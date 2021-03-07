HokieHaven - ACC Tournament is set with Hokies seeded third

The next steps of Virginia Tech’s path to the Big Dance are here. With Saturday afternoon’s results around the ACC, VT clinched the No. 3 seed in the ACC Tournament and a double bye.

In the Hokies’ section of the bracket, action begins with the 11/14 game between Notre Dame and Wake Forest at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening. The winner of that contest takes on No. 6 North Carolina - against whom Virginia Tech’s only regular-season game was canceled due to coronavirus protocols - at 9 Wednesday for the right to battle VT Thursday evening.

All games take place in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The other teams with double-bye seeding are No. 1 Virginia, No. 2 Florida State, and a surprising No. 4 standing for Georgia Tech.

The Hokies should be safely in the NCAA Tournament on the strength of their regular season, but with several games postponed, they’d be in much better shape with a win or two in Greensboro. Most projections currently have the Hokies, who haven’t played since the Feb. 27 blowout over Wake, as a No. 8 in the Big Dance.