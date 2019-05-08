CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team



Mark Pszonak contributed to this report. Spring football is in the books and many players across Power Five conferences took the next step forward, or in some cases their first step toward stardom. This week, we look at some of those standouts and we continue with the ACC - and cheat a bit by adding Notre Dame. MORE: Big Ten spring breakouts | SEC



DERION KENDRICK - Clemson

The skinny: Kendrick avoided the usual recruiting drama by committing to Clemson during the Tigers’ Junior Day event a year before he actually signed. His athleticism proved to be very advantageous for the Tigers during the spring, and may prove to be very beneficial for his future.

Kendrick made the move from wide receiver to cornerback during the spring, due to several injuries at the position, and surprised many with how quickly he excelled. People are already saying that he has the natural abilities to play the position in the NFL, so it will be interesting to see how he progresses during the summer and the 2019 season. Farrell’s take: Kendrick was a great athlete coming out of high school who played quarterback, but could project at wide receiver or cornerback or even safety. His move to defense doesn’t change his potential at all, and might be the perfect fit. The former five-star could be the next great one in the defensive backfield for the Tigers as he has excellent speed, size and good instincts.

WILL MALLORY - Miami

The skinny: Mallory committed to Miami during the spring after his junior season over Georgia and Michigan, where both of his parents attended. While there are still lingering questions regarding the quarterback position in Coral Gables, the Canes have now found a second tight end who should be able to help the eventual starting QB. Joining Brevin Jordan, who had an impressive true freshman season, Mallory stood out throughout the spring and finished with a three-reception, 63-yard, one-touchdown performance in the spring game. Farrell’s take: Mallory is a big target with good hands who should be excellent in the mid-range passing game and the red zone, while Jordan can continue to spread the field and work as a mismatch on the outside or flex. With quarterback questions, having reliable tight ends is key, and I can see Mallory being a check-down guy quite often.

COLE KMET - Notre Dame

The skinny: With early offers from Notre Dame, Michigan, Ohio State, Michigan State and North Carolina, Kmet ended his process early with a commitment to the Irish during his junior season. The Irish have produced their fair share of NFL quality tight ends in recent years, and with Alize Mack (formerly Alize Jones) now gone, the next one in line could very well be Kmet. He showed potential while waiting his turn, and took his game to the next level this spring with the spotlight now fully on him. Farrell’s take: OK, I'm cheating a bit here by including Notre Dame, but the Irish play a ton of ACC teams, so sue me. I love the way Notre Dame develops tight ends and Kmet has the ability to be the next dangerous weapon in its offense. He’s a big target, he can run crisp routes and he’s a quarterback's best friend because he has good hands. He’ll be a red zone guy as well. We liked him enough to make him a Rivals100 prospect back in 2017 and he should live up to that potential.

JAMES MITCHELL - Virginia Tech

The skinny: Mitchell took official visits to Virginia Tech, Georgia and Duke during his senior season before committing to the Hokies in mid-December. If this spring is any sign of things to come look for plenty of Mitchell in the Hokies' game plan this fall. Aside from being a capable blocker, his athleticism makes him a nightmare match-up for defenses in the passing game. The Hokies even used him in the screen game and on a jet sweep during their spring game. Farrell’s take: Mitchell is a very physical and athletic tight end who can do a lot of different things in the offense and should get plenty of opportunities. He played like a big receiver out of high school but could also line up in the slot and tight to the tackle. He will be an ACC star at tight end and a guy who gets plenty of looks from the NFL down the road.

TRE SWILLING - Georgia Tech