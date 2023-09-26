ACC reveals men's hoops conference schedule
The schedule is here. The Hokies now know who they'll be playing - and when - in Atlantic Coast Conference play.
Sunday, Dec. 3 Louisville 4 PM ACCN
Saturday, Dec. 30 at Wake Forest 2 PM ESPN2
Saturday, Jan. 6 at Florida State 4 PM ACCN
Wednesday, Jan. 10 Clemson 7 PM ESPN/2/U
Saturday, Jan. 13 Miami 7 PM ACCN
Wednesday, Jan. 17 at Virginia 7 PM ESPN/2/U
Saturday, Jan. 20 at NC State Noon The CW
Tuesday, Jan. 23 Boston College 9 PM ACCN
Saturday, Jan. 27 Georgia Tech 5 PM ACCN
Monday, Jan. 29 Duke 7 PM ESPN
Saturday, Feb. 3 at Miami Noon ESPN/2
Saturday, Feb. 10 at Notre Dame 5:30 PM The CW
Tuesday, Feb. 13 Florida State 9 PM ESPN/2/U
Saturday, Feb. 17 at North Carolina 2 PM ACCN
Monday, Feb. 19 Virginia 7 PM ESPN
Saturday, Feb. 24 at Pitt 5:30 PM The CW
Tuesday, Feb. 27 at Syracuse 7 PM ESPN/2/U
Saturday, March 2 Wake Forest 5:30 PM The CW
Tuesday, March 5 at Louisville 7 PM ESPN/2/U
Saturday, March 9 Notre Dame 2 PM ESPNEWS
Analysis
