ACC reveals men's hoops conference schedule

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

The schedule is here. The Hokies now know who they'll be playing - and when - in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

Sunday, Dec. 3 Louisville 4 PM ACCN

Saturday, Dec. 30 at Wake Forest 2 PM ESPN2

Saturday, Jan. 6 at Florida State 4 PM ACCN

Wednesday, Jan. 10 Clemson 7 PM ESPN/2/U

Saturday, Jan. 13 Miami 7 PM ACCN

Wednesday, Jan. 17 at Virginia 7 PM ESPN/2/U

Saturday, Jan. 20 at NC State Noon The CW

Tuesday, Jan. 23 Boston College 9 PM ACCN

Saturday, Jan. 27 Georgia Tech 5 PM ACCN

Monday, Jan. 29 Duke 7 PM ESPN

Saturday, Feb. 3 at Miami Noon ESPN/2

Saturday, Feb. 10 at Notre Dame 5:30 PM The CW

Tuesday, Feb. 13 Florida State 9 PM ESPN/2/U

Saturday, Feb. 17 at North Carolina 2 PM ACCN

Monday, Feb. 19 Virginia 7 PM ESPN

Saturday, Feb. 24 at Pitt 5:30 PM The CW

Tuesday, Feb. 27 at Syracuse 7 PM ESPN/2/U

Saturday, March 2 Wake Forest 5:30 PM The CW

Tuesday, March 5 at Louisville 7 PM ESPN/2/U

Saturday, March 9 Notre Dame 2 PM ESPNEWS

Analysis

