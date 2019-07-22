Virginia Tech will have to overcome popular opinion to win the ACC Coastal: the Hokies have been picked third in the division behind Virginia and Miami.

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Virginia Tech has been picked to finish third in the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Coastal Division,according to a poll of 173 media members who attended last week’s 2019 ACC Kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The media awarded the Hokies 20 first-place votes in the Coastal. Clemson is the media’s preseason favorite to claim the ACC title for the fifth consecutive year.

The Hokies embark on their fourth season under Justin Fuente who has compiled a 25-15 record in Blacksburg, the most wins by any Tech football coach in his first three campaigns. No other active ACC head coach can top Fuente's 25 wins in his first three seasons at an ACC school. The Hokies enter the 2019 season seeking to extend a streak of 26 straight bowl appearances – the longest active streak in the nation and the third-longest streak in NCAA history.

Tech returns nine starters on the defensive side of the ball in 2019, a unit that was one of the youngest in the nation last season and the youngest in Bud Foster's tenure as the Hokies' defensive coordinator. Offensively, the Hokies bring back four of their top five pass catchers in WR Damon Hazelton, TE Dalton Keene, WR Hezekiah Grimsley and WR Tré Turner.

Tech opens the season on August 31 at Boston College. That game will be broadcast on ACC Network.

ACC Championship Votes

Clemson – 170

Syracuse – 2

Virginia – 1





Atlantic Division (First place votes in parenthesis)

Clemson (171) – 1,209

Syracuse (2) – 913

Florida State – 753

NC State – 666

Boston College – 588

Wake Forest – 462

Louisville – 253

Coastal Division(First place votes in parenthesis)

Virginia (82) – 1,003

Miami (55) – 992

Virginia Tech (20) – 827

Pitt (8) – 691

Duke (6) –566

North Carolina (1) – 463

Georgia Tech (1) – 302