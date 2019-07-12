ACC Bowl game partners announced for 2020-25
The Atlantic Coast Conference may not know which of its tams will play where, but the options for the next six years have been revealed. The conference has announced its bowl lineup for the 2020-26 seasons.
From league release:
The bowl agreements are in addition to the College Football Playoff, which has featured an ACC team every year since it began in 2014. An ACC team will also compete annually in the Capital One Orange Bowl in years it is not hosting a CFP semifinal game. The Capital One Orange Bowl has been ‘Home of the ACC’ since 2007.
The ACC has reached agreements through 2025 with the Belk Bowl, Camping World Bowl, Hyundai Sun Bowl, Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman, New Era Pinstripe Bowl, San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl, TaxSlayer Gator Bowl and the new game in Boston, which will be named later this fall. The league will also send a team to either the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl, Birmingham Bowl or SERVPRO First Responder Bowl on an annual basis.
Additionally, the ACC will send a team to the Outback Bowl if the opponent in the Orange Bowl is from the Big Ten.
“We are proud to partner with this exceptional collection of bowls for the 2020-25 seasons,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “We have enjoyed the long-standing relationships and look forward to working with those that are new to our lineup. The partnerships provide our 15-member league premier matchups, enhanced financials and attractive destinations.”
Virginia Tech has a limited history with some of the options:
Belk Bowl (Charlotte)
2016: W 35-24 (Arkansas)
Camping World Bowl (Orlando)
2012: W 13-10 (Rutgers)
2017: L 30-21 (Oklahoma State)
Sun Bowl (El Paso, Texas)
1947: L 18-6 (Cincinnati)
2013: L 42-12 (UCLA)
Military Bowl (Annapolis, Md.)
2014: W 33-17 (Cincinnati)
2018: L 35-31 (Cincinnati)
Pinstripe Bowl (New York)
Never
Holiday Bowl (San Diego)
Never
Gator Bowl (Jacksonville)
1994: L 45-23 (Tennessee)
1997: L 42-3 (North Carolina)
2000: W 41-20 (Clemson)
2001: L 30-17 (Florida State)
2005: W 35-24 (Louisville)
Boston Bowl (Boston)
(2020 is inaugural event)
Gasparilla Bowl (Tampa)
Never
Birmingham Bowl (Birmingham, Ala.)
Never
First Responder Bowl (Dallas)
Never
With eyes on a New Year's Six bowl in 2019 and even higher aims in the future, hopefully very few of these become options in the near future. Should the Hokies take a little longer to reach their goals, though, a late-December trip to Birmingham could (finally) be in the cards for Virginia Tech.