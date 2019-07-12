The bowl agreements are in addition to the College Football Playoff, which has featured an ACC team every year since it began in 2014. An ACC team will also compete annually in the Capital One Orange Bowl in years it is not hosting a CFP semifinal game. The Capital One Orange Bowl has been ‘Home of the ACC’ since 2007.



The ACC has reached agreements through 2025 with the Belk Bowl, Camping World Bowl, Hyundai Sun Bowl, Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman, New Era Pinstripe Bowl, San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl, TaxSlayer Gator Bowl and the new game in Boston, which will be named later this fall. The league will also send a team to either the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl, Birmingham Bowl or SERVPRO First Responder Bowl on an annual basis.



Additionally, the ACC will send a team to the Outback Bowl if the opponent in the Orange Bowl is from the Big Ten.



“We are proud to partner with this exceptional collection of bowls for the 2020-25 seasons,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “We have enjoyed the long-standing relationships and look forward to working with those that are new to our lineup. The partnerships provide our 15-member league premier matchups, enhanced financials and attractive destinations.”