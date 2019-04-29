The 5-11, 200-pounder is expected to be one of the nation's top linebackers in his class. He attends Baltimore's St. Frances Academy, a powerhouse in Charm City, but unfortunately a program that the Hokies have been unable to find any consistent success recruiting. Although Willis hails from closer to Blacksburg in Virginia and attends SFA for high school, it appears that the curse has struck again.

Since committing to the Hokies, he's maintained contact with other programs, including joining in on a large group visit to Michigan with several of his Panthers teammates. He's also shown particular interest in LSU, with the Tigers offering long after his commitment to VT.\ While the Hokies aren't completely out of his recruitment, it may be tough to reel him back in.

Fortunately for Virginia Tech, they have plenty of time to make adjustments for their 2021 class - and also to prove on the field in 2019 and 2020 that they're back to their historical standard, rather than the injury- and attrition-riddled struggles of the 2018 season. Getting back on top in the ACC could help them get back on top in recruiting.