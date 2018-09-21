Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Virginia Tech's first Class of 2021 commitment is in! Baltimore St. Frances linebacker Aaron Willis has committed to VT.

The 5-11, 200-pound Willis is considered one of the top linebackers nationally in the 2021 class. He plays at a powerhouse program that regularly sends a half-dozen players or more to the Power-5 level in each class. Despite that - and its proximity to VT - the Hokis have had trouble reeling in players from St. Frances.



Willis has visited Blacksburg multiple times in the past, but a decision coming this early is certainly something of a surprise. It's a welcome one nonetheless.

Willis is the first player in the class, and indeed makes Virginia Tech one of just five schools with a pledge in the 2021 group, putting them in a multi-way tie for first nationally in the team recruiting rankings (though BYU, Miami, and USC all have multiple pledges, which should bump them ahead).

• See the Virginia Tech recruiting class and Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings with Willis in the fold.

• Take a look at what he'll bring to the field by checking out Willis's freshman highlights.

• Chat about the commitment with fellow Hokie fans on our premium message board, The Gobbler.

Stay tuned for much more to come on Willis's commitment, and if you're not a premium member, be sure to join today!