Quickly, here's what has transpired since the NIT loss to Ohio State:

Lynn Kidd to the Transfer Portal (and eventually Miami (Fla.)). John Camden, Sean Pedulla, MJ Collins, Mylyjeal Poteat, and Tyler Nickel to the Transfer Portal. Former player Rodney Rice (who left the program before the season) to Maryland.

Assuming all the players in the Portal choose to leave, that puts the roster for next year like so: