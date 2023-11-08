• Fans' hope of Wide receiver Ali Jennings's return are quickly fleeting as Pry believes Jennings is becoming increasingly more unlikely for a regular season (if not including a post-season return)

• Safety Jalen Stroman is not as promising, from the noises around the squad, he will not be available

Blacksburg- Weeks like this are what define a Virginia Tech football season. For those who missed last week's outing, Tech was throttled by the Louisville Cardinals in a 34-3 loss to the Kentucky side. But you can't rewrite history, what matters now is that a Boston College side which always poses an unusual threat, is preparing for the Hokies. Leading the Hokies charge is head coach Brent Pry, who took time Tuesday afternoon to brief the media.

Although a loss to Louisville was not necessarily unexpected, how the Hokies found their second ACC loss of the year was not acceptable according to Pry.

"But I think our guys could just sense it. The expectations and excitement and the build-up to the game and you try and keep things even keel and but they felt it they hear it and I think more so we were disappointed in how we played we didn't give our best effort."

Looking at the Eagles, their newfound success can be largely attributed to sophomore QB Thomas Castellanos. Castellanos currently sits with the 46th-best QBR in the nation (65.6) and is also a massive threat with his feet as he has compiled double-digit run tallies in all but one of his nine games as QB no.1.

"I think he's a tough, gritty quarterback. You know, even more so I'm not taking anything away from wide receiver playing but he's kind of like you're a tough boundary corner. playing quarterback. Nice forward. He takes contact well, he puts his foot in the ground he just a tough kid. He competes like crazy. You know, he throws the ball well enough for what they're asking him to do."

Although Castellanos can at times be loose with the ball as he has thrown seven picks on the year, the good outweighs the bad and there is no better way to show that than with Boston College's 6-3 record which includes a five-game winning roll.

The Massachusetts-based side is not all reliant on Castellanos, the Eagle's run game has proven to be one of the best in the nation as BC owns teh 22nd-best rushing output in the nation with 211 yards on the floor, each game.

One thing that is a must to keep in mind is the paths crossed between head coaches, as Hafley once coached for the Buckeyes as DB coach, during Pry's tenure as DC for teh Nittany Lions. Even though they coached the same side of the ball, Pry expressed some noticed translation from Ohio State to Boston College for Hafley.

"It is yeah, it's a good plan. Not a whole lot to it. I always thought it was sort of challenging technique that takes a lot of instruction and teaching and coach Hafley does a tremendous job. He did when he was in Columbus and I think his group is playing well right now."

Bowl hopes are still very much alive, and while they may not be fighting with as much vigor as weeks prior, a win against Boston College on Saturday afternoon will essentially seal the first bowl game in the tenure of Brent Pry. The Hokies take on the Eagles at noon Saturday on the ACC network.